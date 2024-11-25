Stephanotis Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
6.45
6.45
6.45
6.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.12
18.71
18.65
17.99
Net Worth
25.57
25.16
25.1
24.44
Minority Interest
Debt
1.07
1.07
1
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
26.65
26.23
26.1
24.44
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.12
0.05
0.05
0.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.1
0.12
0
Networking Capital
22.87
22.66
22.53
0.99
Inventories
0.55
0.66
0.57
1.39
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
23.88
23.15
22.5
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.49
-0.45
-0.22
-0.05
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.07
-0.7
-0.32
-0.35
Cash
0.03
0.01
0.03
0.33
Total Assets
23.03
22.84
22.76
1.46
