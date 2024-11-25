iifl-logo-icon 1
Stephanotis Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

32.49
(-5.00%)
Nov 25, 2024

QUICKLINKS FOR Stephanotis Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

6.45

6.45

6.45

6.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.12

18.71

18.65

17.99

Net Worth

25.57

25.16

25.1

24.44

Minority Interest

Debt

1.07

1.07

1

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

26.65

26.23

26.1

24.44

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.12

0.05

0.05

0.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.1

0.12

0

Networking Capital

22.87

22.66

22.53

0.99

Inventories

0.55

0.66

0.57

1.39

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

23.88

23.15

22.5

0

Sundry Creditors

-0.49

-0.45

-0.22

-0.05

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.07

-0.7

-0.32

-0.35

Cash

0.03

0.01

0.03

0.33

Total Assets

23.03

22.84

22.76

1.46

Stephanotis Fin. : related Articles

No Record Found

