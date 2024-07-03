Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹35.91
Prev. Close₹34.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹35.91
Day's Low₹32.49
52 Week's High₹46.05
52 Week's Low₹32.49
Book Value₹39.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.95
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
6.45
6.45
6.45
6.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.12
18.71
18.65
17.99
Net Worth
25.57
25.16
25.1
24.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.05
-0.35
-0.2
0.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Chairman & Managing Director
Suresh Babu Malge
Independent Director
Jayesh Shah
Director
Sumit Malge
Independent Director
Rizwana Muazzam Rumani
Independent Director
Alind A. Gupte
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pradeep Vyas
Summary
Stephanotis Finance Limited (Formerly Vora Constructions Limited) was incorporated on August 30, 1985. The Company received a Certificate of Registration dated 26th May 1998 from the Reserve Bank of India to carry on the business of Non- Banking Financial Institution (NBFC) without accepting public deposits effective from January 28, 2019 and the equity shares of the Company are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India. The Company is engaged in the business of Financial Services and has been set up to service the needs of its clients. It provides a total financial experience to professionals, self-employed and SMEs (small / medium business enterprise).
The Stephanotis Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Stephanotis Finance Ltd is ₹20.95 Cr. as of 25 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Stephanotis Finance Ltd is 0 and 0.82 as of 25 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Stephanotis Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Stephanotis Finance Ltd is ₹32.49 and ₹46.05 as of 25 Nov ‘24
Stephanotis Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.84%, 3 Years at 1.91%, 1 Year at -21.06%, 6 Month at -20.19%, 3 Month at -22.64% and 1 Month at -5.96%.
