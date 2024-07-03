iifl-logo-icon 1
Stephanotis Finance Ltd Share Price

32.49
(-5.00%)
Nov 25, 2024

  • Open35.91
  • Day's High35.91
  • 52 Wk High46.05
  • Prev. Close34.2
  • Day's Low32.49
  • 52 Wk Low 32.49
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value39.72
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.95
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Stephanotis Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

35.91

Prev. Close

34.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

35.91

Day's Low

32.49

52 Week's High

46.05

52 Week's Low

32.49

Book Value

39.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.95

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Stephanotis Finance Ltd Corporate Action

27 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Stephanotis Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Stephanotis Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.46%

Non-Promoter- 27.53%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Stephanotis Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

6.45

6.45

6.45

6.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.12

18.71

18.65

17.99

Net Worth

25.57

25.16

25.1

24.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.05

-0.35

-0.2

0.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Stephanotis Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

6,805.95

30.964,21,285.95,613.710.5314,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,564.3

160.772,49,765.85907.570.061,217.1151.99

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

304.75

367.171,93,616.34304.830382.7739.05

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

147.9

29.71,93,283.21,612.651.016,899.6639.38

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

451.3

9.551,48,933.594,370.442.9913,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Stephanotis Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Suresh Babu Malge

Independent Director

Jayesh Shah

Director

Sumit Malge

Independent Director

Rizwana Muazzam Rumani

Independent Director

Alind A. Gupte

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pradeep Vyas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Stephanotis Finance Ltd

Summary

Stephanotis Finance Limited (Formerly Vora Constructions Limited) was incorporated on August 30, 1985. The Company received a Certificate of Registration dated 26th May 1998 from the Reserve Bank of India to carry on the business of Non- Banking Financial Institution (NBFC) without accepting public deposits effective from January 28, 2019 and the equity shares of the Company are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India. The Company is engaged in the business of Financial Services and has been set up to service the needs of its clients. It provides a total financial experience to professionals, self-employed and SMEs (small / medium business enterprise).
Company FAQs

What is the Stephanotis Finance Ltd share price today?

The Stephanotis Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Stephanotis Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Stephanotis Finance Ltd is ₹20.95 Cr. as of 25 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Stephanotis Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Stephanotis Finance Ltd is 0 and 0.82 as of 25 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Stephanotis Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Stephanotis Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Stephanotis Finance Ltd is ₹32.49 and ₹46.05 as of 25 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Stephanotis Finance Ltd?

Stephanotis Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.84%, 3 Years at 1.91%, 1 Year at -21.06%, 6 Month at -20.19%, 3 Month at -22.64% and 1 Month at -5.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Stephanotis Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Stephanotis Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.46 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.54 %

