Stephanotis Finance Ltd Summary

Stephanotis Finance Limited (Formerly Vora Constructions Limited) was incorporated on August 30, 1985. The Company received a Certificate of Registration dated 26th May 1998 from the Reserve Bank of India to carry on the business of Non- Banking Financial Institution (NBFC) without accepting public deposits effective from January 28, 2019 and the equity shares of the Company are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India. The Company is engaged in the business of Financial Services and has been set up to service the needs of its clients. It provides a total financial experience to professionals, self-employed and SMEs (small / medium business enterprise).