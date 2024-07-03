Stephanotis Finance Limited (Formerly Vora Constructions Limited) was incorporated on August 30, 1985. The Company received a Certificate of Registration dated 26th May 1998 from the Reserve Bank of India to carry on the business of Non- Banking Financial Institution (NBFC) without accepting public deposits effective from January 28, 2019 and the equity shares of the Company are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India. The Company is engaged in the business of Financial Services and has been set up to service the needs of its clients. It provides a total financial experience to professionals, self-employed and SMEs (small / medium business enterprise).
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.