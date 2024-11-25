Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
6,805.95
|30.96
|4,21,285.9
|5,613.71
|0.53
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,564.3
|160.77
|2,49,765.85
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
304.75
|367.17
|1,93,616.34
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
147.9
|29.7
|1,93,283.2
|1,612.65
|1.01
|6,899.66
|39.38
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
451.3
|9.55
|1,48,933.59
|4,370.44
|2.99
|13,206.57
|260.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.