Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.54
6.54
6.54
6.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.3
-7.23
-7.53
-7.49
Net Worth
-0.76
-0.69
-0.99
-0.95
Minority Interest
Debt
0.78
0.7
1
1.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.02
0
0
0.11
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.01
0.01
-0.01
0
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.03
0.02
0.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.01
-0.03
-0.03
Cash
0
0
0.01
0.11
Total Assets
0.01
0.01
1.73
0.11
