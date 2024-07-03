iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd Share Price

29.34
(-4.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open29.34
  • Day's High29.34
  • 52 Wk High43.04
  • Prev. Close30.88
  • Day's Low29.34
  • 52 Wk Low 13.12
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.27
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.18
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

29.34

Prev. Close

30.88

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

29.34

Day's Low

29.34

52 Week's High

43.04

52 Week's Low

13.12

Book Value

-1.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.18

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Trustwave Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Trustwave Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.69%

Non-Promoter- 0.98%

Institutions: 0.97%

Non-Institutions: 51.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.54

6.54

6.54

6.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.3

-7.23

-7.53

-7.49

Net Worth

-0.76

-0.69

-0.99

-0.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.12

-0.02

0

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nalini Kharwad

Independent Director

Himanshu Agarwal

Independent Director

Nilesh Harkesh Yadav

Independent Director

Prasad Kemnaik

Executive Chairman

Deepak Kharwad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reet Phulwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd

Summary

Sterling Guaranty & Finance Limited was originally incorporated as Sterling Lease Finance Limited on November 21, 1983. It is promoted by Dhiren D. Mehta & Associates. Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 2 January, 1984. Sterling came out with an Initial Public Issue of 15,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at par which was fully subscribed on 30th July, 1984. It got listed with Bombay Stock Exchange. In 1991, the Company promoted Sterling Financial Services Ltd. now named as Indistock Securities Ltd. became members of National Stock Exchange and Sponsor member of OTC Exchange of India. It is an active member of NSE in all trading segments. The Securities & Exchange Board of India registered Sterling Guaranty as a Category 1 Merchant Bank. The Company helped about 25 companies to be listed.In 1995, the Company made 2nd IPO of Rs.52.5 Million by issuing 2.7 Million equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 5/- per share to the public and 0.80 Million shares to the promoters. Public IPO was oversubscribed by 7 times. The issue was lead managed by SBI Capital Markets Ltd. and the Industrial Finance Corporation India Ltd.In 1999, Company obtained Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India to carry on the business of Non-Banking Financial Institution. However, at present, it does not do any NBFC Business. Between the period 2002-04, the Company became debt free of Public and Bank Finance. All charges of the Assets stood close
Company FAQs

What is the Trustwave Securities Ltd share price today?

The Trustwave Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.34 today.

What is the Market Cap of Trustwave Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trustwave Securities Ltd is ₹19.18 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Trustwave Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Trustwave Securities Ltd is 0 and -23.04 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Trustwave Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trustwave Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trustwave Securities Ltd is ₹13.12 and ₹43.04 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Trustwave Securities Ltd?

Trustwave Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.69%, 3 Years at 92.86%, 1 Year at 54.42%, 6 Month at -6.86%, 3 Month at -31.83% and 1 Month at -6.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Trustwave Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Trustwave Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.69 %
Institutions - 0.97 %
Public - 51.34 %

