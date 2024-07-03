Summary

Sterling Guaranty & Finance Limited was originally incorporated as Sterling Lease Finance Limited on November 21, 1983. It is promoted by Dhiren D. Mehta & Associates. Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 2 January, 1984. Sterling came out with an Initial Public Issue of 15,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at par which was fully subscribed on 30th July, 1984. It got listed with Bombay Stock Exchange. In 1991, the Company promoted Sterling Financial Services Ltd. now named as Indistock Securities Ltd. became members of National Stock Exchange and Sponsor member of OTC Exchange of India. It is an active member of NSE in all trading segments. The Securities & Exchange Board of India registered Sterling Guaranty as a Category 1 Merchant Bank. The Company helped about 25 companies to be listed.In 1995, the Company made 2nd IPO of Rs.52.5 Million by issuing 2.7 Million equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 5/- per share to the public and 0.80 Million shares to the promoters. Public IPO was oversubscribed by 7 times. The issue was lead managed by SBI Capital Markets Ltd. and the Industrial Finance Corporation India Ltd.In 1999, Company obtained Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India to carry on the business of Non-Banking Financial Institution. However, at present, it does not do any NBFC Business. Between the period 2002-04, the Company became debt free of Public and Bank Finance. All charges of the Assets stood close

