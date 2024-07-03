Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹29.34
Prev. Close₹30.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹29.34
Day's Low₹29.34
52 Week's High₹43.04
52 Week's Low₹13.12
Book Value₹-1.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.18
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.54
6.54
6.54
6.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.3
-7.23
-7.53
-7.49
Net Worth
-0.76
-0.69
-0.99
-0.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.12
-0.02
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nalini Kharwad
Independent Director
Himanshu Agarwal
Independent Director
Nilesh Harkesh Yadav
Independent Director
Prasad Kemnaik
Executive Chairman
Deepak Kharwad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reet Phulwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd
Summary
Sterling Guaranty & Finance Limited was originally incorporated as Sterling Lease Finance Limited on November 21, 1983. It is promoted by Dhiren D. Mehta & Associates. Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 2 January, 1984. Sterling came out with an Initial Public Issue of 15,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at par which was fully subscribed on 30th July, 1984. It got listed with Bombay Stock Exchange. In 1991, the Company promoted Sterling Financial Services Ltd. now named as Indistock Securities Ltd. became members of National Stock Exchange and Sponsor member of OTC Exchange of India. It is an active member of NSE in all trading segments. The Securities & Exchange Board of India registered Sterling Guaranty as a Category 1 Merchant Bank. The Company helped about 25 companies to be listed.In 1995, the Company made 2nd IPO of Rs.52.5 Million by issuing 2.7 Million equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 5/- per share to the public and 0.80 Million shares to the promoters. Public IPO was oversubscribed by 7 times. The issue was lead managed by SBI Capital Markets Ltd. and the Industrial Finance Corporation India Ltd.In 1999, Company obtained Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India to carry on the business of Non-Banking Financial Institution. However, at present, it does not do any NBFC Business. Between the period 2002-04, the Company became debt free of Public and Bank Finance. All charges of the Assets stood close
Read More
The Trustwave Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.34 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Trustwave Securities Ltd is ₹19.18 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Trustwave Securities Ltd is 0 and -23.04 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Trustwave Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Trustwave Securities Ltd is ₹13.12 and ₹43.04 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Trustwave Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.69%, 3 Years at 92.86%, 1 Year at 54.42%, 6 Month at -6.86%, 3 Month at -31.83% and 1 Month at -6.86%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.