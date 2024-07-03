Sterling Guaranty & Finance Ltd Summary

Sterling Guaranty & Finance Limited was originally incorporated as Sterling Lease Finance Limited on November 21, 1983. It is promoted by Dhiren D. Mehta & Associates. Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 2 January, 1984. Sterling came out with an Initial Public Issue of 15,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at par which was fully subscribed on 30th July, 1984. It got listed with Bombay Stock Exchange. In 1991, the Company promoted Sterling Financial Services Ltd. now named as Indistock Securities Ltd. became members of National Stock Exchange and Sponsor member of OTC Exchange of India. It is an active member of NSE in all trading segments. The Securities & Exchange Board of India registered Sterling Guaranty as a Category 1 Merchant Bank. The Company helped about 25 companies to be listed.In 1995, the Company made 2nd IPO of Rs.52.5 Million by issuing 2.7 Million equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a premium of Rs. 5/- per share to the public and 0.80 Million shares to the promoters. Public IPO was oversubscribed by 7 times. The issue was lead managed by SBI Capital Markets Ltd. and the Industrial Finance Corporation India Ltd.In 1999, Company obtained Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India to carry on the business of Non-Banking Financial Institution. However, at present, it does not do any NBFC Business. Between the period 2002-04, the Company became debt free of Public and Bank Finance. All charges of the Assets stood closed.Sterling Guaranty & Finance Limited is a defunct company. In 2016, Company had no business activity. It suffered Net Loss of Rs 6.45 lacs due to nil operating income and minimum statutory & compliance expenses. One of its Promoter Company advanced during the year interest - free funds of Rs. 6.40 lacs to meet the statutory liabilities from Sterling Investments (India) Ltd.In 2018, the Company voluntarily surrendered its CoR as NBFC to RBI on 4th April 2018. The Company moved to do other business. At present, the Company doesnt have any public debt or loan pending and dont have any NBFC exposure. It has changed the Object Clause in the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association to do business of dealing in Securities and Stressed Assets. The Company also amended Articles relating to right of appointment of four Directors by its Promoter.