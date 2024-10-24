Board Meeting 8 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

With reference to above captioned subject, we would like to inform you that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of Trustwave Securities Limited (formerly known as Sterling Guaranty And Finance Limited) (Company) held today, i.e., 8th day of January, 2025, have inter alia, considered, and approved the following matters: 1. Approved the draft postal ballot notice for reduction of share capital of the Company and appointment of Mr. Himanshu Ashok Agarwal (DIN: 10101174) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 2. Approved the appointment of Mr. Hemang Satra (Membership no. ACS 54476, COP no.: 24235), Proprietor of Hemang Satra & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Mumbai as the Scrutinizer for conducting the Postal Ballot and e-Voting process in a fair and transparent manner. The Board Meeting commenced at 4:10 p.m. and concluded at 4:30 p.m. Kindly take the same on your record and acknowledge receipt of the same.

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

Trustwave Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. unaudited financial statements along with the limited review report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024; 2. To consider and ratify the appointment of valuer and take note of valuation report received from the valuer for the purpose of reduction of share capital; 3. To consider and ratify the appointment of category I merchant banker and take note of fairness opinion report received from the merchant banker for the purpose of reduction of share capital; 4. To consider and approve the Scheme of Reduction of Share Capital of the Company along with the relevant documents in pursuant to Section 66 and other applicable provisions if any of the Companies Act 2013 along with the rules made there under subject to shareholders BSE Limited and National Company Law Tribunals approval; Please find attached outcome of Board meeting held today wherein it has considered, approved and adopted the unaudited financial statements along with the limited review report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 and the scheme of reduction of share capital of the Company along with other matters Please find attached outcome of Board meeting held today approving the scheme of reduction of the share capital of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/08/2024 has been revised to 12/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/08/2024 has been revised to 12/08/2024 to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 12th August, 2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved the unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Accordingly, we enclose herewith a copy of the said Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report. The Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved the appointment of M/s. Hemang Satra & Associates, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 and financial year 2024-25. The Board of Directors of the Company has also considered and approved the appointment of M/s. C C Patil & Co, Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 and financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 7 May 2024

STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the last quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

Please find enclosed a copy of intimation of Appointment of Director, Change in designation from Director to Managing Director and Appointment of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Please find enclosed a copy of intimation with reference to change in the registered office of the Company within the same state, city and town and within the same ROC. With reference to our letter dated 5th April, 2024, please note that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 31A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e. 15th April, 2024 have considered and approved the request received from following persons seeking re-classification from Promoter to Public Category, subject to approval of the stock exchange i.e. BSE Limited and such other approvals/confirmations/consents as may be necessary and required for the said purpose, if any. Please find enclosed herewith a certified copy of the relevant extract of minutes of the aforesaid Board meeting. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 1.30 p.m. and concluded at 2.00 p.m. Kindly take a note of the same and acknowledge. Please find enclosed a copy of intimation with regards to appointment of Managing Director (Change in Designation from Director to Managing Director) and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2024 26 Feb 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 20 Jan 2024