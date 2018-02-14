iifl-logo
Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.37
(4.99%)
Feb 14, 2018

Stewarts & Lloyd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-29.51

-0.92

-44.32

-3.47

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.69

-0.52

-0.57

Tax paid

-0.79

0

-0.17

0.17

Working capital

-30.2

-34.99

-44.8

-3.56

Other operating items

Operating

-60.72

-36.61

-89.83

-7.42

Capital expenditure

0

0

-2.61

0.04

Free cash flow

-60.71

-36.61

-92.44

-7.38

Equity raised

-78.43

-76.53

12.52

19.1

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

-35

5.68

0.21

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-139.14

-148.14

-74.23

11.92

