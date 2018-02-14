Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-29.51
-0.92
-44.32
-3.47
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.69
-0.52
-0.57
Tax paid
-0.79
0
-0.17
0.17
Working capital
-30.2
-34.99
-44.8
-3.56
Other operating items
Operating
-60.72
-36.61
-89.83
-7.42
Capital expenditure
0
0
-2.61
0.04
Free cash flow
-60.71
-36.61
-92.44
-7.38
Equity raised
-78.43
-76.53
12.52
19.1
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
-35
5.68
0.21
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-139.14
-148.14
-74.23
11.92
