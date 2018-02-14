iifl-logo
Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

4.34

13.04

29.48

36.82

yoy growth (%)

-66.7

-55.74

-19.93

42.65

Raw materials

-0.03

-0.75

-0.74

-0.71

As % of sales

0.74

5.81

2.53

1.94

Employee costs

-1.87

-2.67

-3.36

-4.39

As % of sales

43.26

20.53

11.42

11.94

Other costs

-33.7

-12.25

-64.01

-34.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

775.85

93.89

217.11

93.43

Operating profit

-31.27

-2.64

-38.64

-2.69

OPM

-719.86

-20.24

-131.07

-7.31

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.69

-0.52

-0.57

Interest expense

-0.02

-1.52

-5.85

-4.74

Other income

1.99

3.94

0.69

4.54

Profit before tax

-29.51

-0.92

-44.32

-3.47

Taxes

-0.79

0

-0.17

0.17

Tax rate

2.69

0

0.4

-5.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-30.3

-0.92

-44.5

-3.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-30.3

-0.92

-44.5

-3.29

yoy growth (%)

3,182.94

-97.92

1,252.42

-674.05

NPM

-697.58

-7.07

-150.95

-8.93

QUICKLINKS FOR Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd

