Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
4.34
13.04
29.48
36.82
yoy growth (%)
-66.7
-55.74
-19.93
42.65
Raw materials
-0.03
-0.75
-0.74
-0.71
As % of sales
0.74
5.81
2.53
1.94
Employee costs
-1.87
-2.67
-3.36
-4.39
As % of sales
43.26
20.53
11.42
11.94
Other costs
-33.7
-12.25
-64.01
-34.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
775.85
93.89
217.11
93.43
Operating profit
-31.27
-2.64
-38.64
-2.69
OPM
-719.86
-20.24
-131.07
-7.31
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.69
-0.52
-0.57
Interest expense
-0.02
-1.52
-5.85
-4.74
Other income
1.99
3.94
0.69
4.54
Profit before tax
-29.51
-0.92
-44.32
-3.47
Taxes
-0.79
0
-0.17
0.17
Tax rate
2.69
0
0.4
-5.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-30.3
-0.92
-44.5
-3.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-30.3
-0.92
-44.5
-3.29
yoy growth (%)
3,182.94
-97.92
1,252.42
-674.05
NPM
-697.58
-7.07
-150.95
-8.93
