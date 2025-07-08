Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹10.29
Prev. Close₹10.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹11.37
Day's Low₹10.29
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-225.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.41
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-69.52
-39.22
-38.24
6.26
Net Worth
-66.52
-36.22
-35.24
9.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
4.34
13.04
29.48
36.82
yoy growth (%)
-66.7
-55.74
-19.93
42.65
Raw materials
-0.03
-0.75
-0.74
-0.71
As % of sales
0.74
5.81
2.53
1.94
Employee costs
-1.87
-2.67
-3.36
-4.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-29.51
-0.92
-44.32
-3.47
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.69
-0.52
-0.57
Tax paid
-0.79
0
-0.17
0.17
Working capital
-30.2
-34.99
-44.8
-3.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-66.7
-55.74
-19.93
42.65
Op profit growth
1,083.99
-93.16
1,335.4
-56.1
EBIT growth
-4,992.91
-101.56
-3,113.4
-73.88
Net profit growth
3,182.94
-97.92
1,252.42
-674.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
363.3
|171.98
|7,701.73
|27.96
|0.56
|3.69
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
186.8
|45.24
|7,096.73
|39.16
|0.48
|130.81
|44.13
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
761.45
|53.13
|2,999.3
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
68.36
|66.08
|1,534.34
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
52.56
|18.26
|1,181.9
|34.45
|0
|385.15
|48.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Secretary
Samir Bhadra
Independent Director
Ashok Mitra
Director
Rajesh Ganesh Viswanathan
Chairperson
Bharati Srinivasan
Independent Director
Shibaji Dasgupta
Kanak Building Ist Floor,
41 Chowringhee Road,
West Bengal - 700071
Tel: 91-033-22888194-96
Website: http://www.slofindia.com
Email: slical@slofindia.com
P-22,
Bondel Road,
Kolkata-700019
Tel: 91-33-22806692/6693/
Website: www.cbmsl.com
Email: rta@cbmsl.com
Summary
Incorporated in the year 1937 and currently headed by Mr A. J Engineer as Chairman Stewarts and Lloyds of India Limited mainly engaged in Complete design and engineering of Pipeline Projects,Engineeri...
Read More
Reports by Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd
