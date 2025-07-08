iifl-logo
Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd Share Price Live

11.37
(4.99%)
Feb 14, 2018|11:40:28 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.29
  • Day's High11.37
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close10.83
  • Day's Low10.29
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-225.9
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.41
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

10.29

Prev. Close

10.83

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

11.37

Day's Low

10.29

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-225.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.41

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:06 AM

09 Jul, 2025|12:06 AM
Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.45%

Non-Promoter- 5.45%

Institutions: 5.45%

Non-Institutions: 39.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-69.52

-39.22

-38.24

6.26

Net Worth

-66.52

-36.22

-35.24

9.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

4.34

13.04

29.48

36.82

yoy growth (%)

-66.7

-55.74

-19.93

42.65

Raw materials

-0.03

-0.75

-0.74

-0.71

As % of sales

0.74

5.81

2.53

1.94

Employee costs

-1.87

-2.67

-3.36

-4.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-29.51

-0.92

-44.32

-3.47

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.69

-0.52

-0.57

Tax paid

-0.79

0

-0.17

0.17

Working capital

-30.2

-34.99

-44.8

-3.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-66.7

-55.74

-19.93

42.65

Op profit growth

1,083.99

-93.16

1,335.4

-56.1

EBIT growth

-4,992.91

-101.56

-3,113.4

-73.88

Net profit growth

3,182.94

-97.92

1,252.42

-674.05

No Record Found

Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

363.3

171.987,701.7327.960.563.69143.05

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

186.8

45.247,096.7339.160.48130.8144.13

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

761.45

53.132,999.34.950655.09304.91

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

68.36

66.081,534.344.710290.9231.72

Vascon Engineers Ltd

VASCONEQ

52.56

18.261,181.934.450385.1548.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

Samir Bhadra

Independent Director

Ashok Mitra

Director

Rajesh Ganesh Viswanathan

Chairperson

Bharati Srinivasan

Independent Director

Shibaji Dasgupta

Registered Office

Kanak Building Ist Floor,

41 Chowringhee Road,

West Bengal - 700071

Tel: 91-033-22888194-96

Website: http://www.slofindia.com

Email: slical@slofindia.com

Registrar Office

P-22,

Bondel Road,

Kolkata-700019

Tel: 91-33-22806692/6693/

Website: www.cbmsl.com

Email: rta@cbmsl.com

Summary

Incorporated in the year 1937 and currently headed by Mr A. J Engineer as Chairman Stewarts and Lloyds of India Limited mainly engaged in Complete design and engineering of Pipeline Projects,Engineeri...
Reports by Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd share price today?

The Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.37 today.

What is the Market Cap of Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd is ₹3.41 Cr. as of 14 Feb ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd is 0 and -0.05 as of 14 Feb ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 14 Feb ‘18

What is the CAGR of Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd?

Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -18.97%, 3 Years at -26.21%, 1 Year at -59.54%, 6 Month at -51.82%, 3 Month at -42.28% and 1 Month at -28.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Stewarts & Lloyds of India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.46 %
Institutions - 5.46 %
Public - 39.08 %

