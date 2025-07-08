Incorporated in the year 1937 and currently headed by Mr A. J Engineer as Chairman Stewarts and Lloyds of India Limited mainly engaged in Complete design and engineering of Pipeline Projects,Engineering Analysis Work,Fabrication,Erection,Pigging,Testing and Commissioning of Piping Systems. The company is subsidiary of Tata Steels.The company has a shortfall during the year 2001, mainly due to change in strategy by the customer as they are now adopting the route of LSTK Packagaes from the conventional unit rate contracts.The company has adopted the Ceritification of ISO 9001 for Design and Development of Industrial Piping Systems in the year 1999. The company is setting up a Gas Gathering Station, the project is under implementation.
