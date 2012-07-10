Stock Net International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
5.5
5.5
5.5
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.47
3.47
4.06
4.05
Net Worth
8.97
8.97
9.56
9.55
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.97
8.97
9.56
9.55
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.06
0.08
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.75
2.85
0.34
4.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.16
6.02
9.04
4.8
Inventories
3.83
1.51
5.65
0.19
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.89
0.87
0.15
0.15
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.07
5.2
11.39
14.66
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.93
-4.55
-10.2
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.63
-0.63
-3.6
0
Cash
0.02
0.05
0.1
0.02
Total Assets
8.98
8.98
9.56
9.55
