Stock Net International Ltd Balance Sheet

1.01
(4.12%)
Jul 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.47

3.47

4.06

4.05

Net Worth

8.97

8.97

9.56

9.55

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.97

8.97

9.56

9.55

Fixed Assets

0.05

0.06

0.08

0.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.75

2.85

0.34

4.64

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.16

6.02

9.04

4.8

Inventories

3.83

1.51

5.65

0.19

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.89

0.87

0.15

0.15

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.07

5.2

11.39

14.66

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.93

-4.55

-10.2

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.63

-0.63

-3.6

0

Cash

0.02

0.05

0.1

0.02

Total Assets

8.98

8.98

9.56

9.55

