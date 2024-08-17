Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹1.01
Prev. Close₹0.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹1.01
Day's Low₹1.01
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹16.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.56
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
5.5
5.5
5.5
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.47
3.47
4.06
4.05
Net Worth
8.97
8.97
9.56
9.55
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Ghanshyam Taparia
Additional Director
Ram Chandra Singh
Additional Director
Naba Kumar Pal
Reports by Stock Net International Ltd
Summary
Stocknet International Ltd was incorporated in the year 1983. The company offers software products in India. It also invests in shares and securities. The company is based in Howrah, India.
Read More
