Stock Net International Ltd Management Discussions

Stock Net International Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

STOCKNET INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Financial Results Y.E. 31.03.2009 Y.E. 31.03.2008 Operating Profit (PBIT) 247755.00 176037.00 Less: Depreciation & Interest 164940.00 165975.00 Profit/(Loss) before tax 82815.00 10062.00 Less: Taxation 10077.00 114256.00 Less: Fringe Benefit Tax 2195.00 2514.00 Profit/(Loss) after Tax (70543.00) (106708.00) Balance brought forward (4530974.00) (4424265.00) Balance carried to B/S (4460431.00) (453097435) Dividend: In view of inadequate profit for the period under review, your Directors do not recommend any dividend. Fixed Deposits: During the period under the review, the Company did not accept or invite any deposit from public under the provisions of section 58A of the Companies Act, 1956 and the Rules made thereunder and therefore the question of compliance or otherwise does not arise. Other Aspects: Provisions relating to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo are not applicable to your Company. Particulars of Employees: The particulars as required under Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956, read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, do not apply to your company as there was no employee drawing remuneration in excess of the amount prescribed under Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 during the period ended 31st March, 2007.