Stock Net International Ltd Management Discussions

Stock Net International Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
STOCKNET INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Financial Results Y.E. 31.03.2009 Y.E. 31.03.2008
Operating Profit (PBIT) 247755.00 176037.00
Less: Depreciation & Interest 164940.00 165975.00
Profit/(Loss) before tax 82815.00 10062.00
Less: Taxation 10077.00 114256.00
Less: Fringe Benefit Tax 2195.00 2514.00
Profit/(Loss) after Tax (70543.00) (106708.00)
Balance brought forward (4530974.00) (4424265.00)
Balance carried to B/S (4460431.00) (453097435)
Dividend:
In view of inadequate profit for the period under review, your Directors do
not recommend any dividend.
Fixed Deposits:
During the period under the review, the Company did not accept or invite
any deposit from public under the provisions of section 58A of the
Companies Act, 1956 and the Rules made thereunder and therefore the
question of compliance or otherwise does not arise.
Other Aspects:
Provisions relating to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption,
Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo are not applicable to your Company.
Particulars of Employees:
The particulars as required under Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act,
1956, read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, do
not apply to your company as there was no employee drawing remuneration in
excess of the amount prescribed under Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act,
1956 during the period ended 31st March, 2007.