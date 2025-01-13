Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9
3
3
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.23
2.41
1.65
4.43
Net Worth
11.23
5.41
4.65
5.43
Minority Interest
Debt
17.56
10.38
6.83
3.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.31
0.73
0
0
Total Liabilities
29.1
16.52
11.48
8.75
Fixed Assets
8.12
9.07
6.28
5.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.58
0.14
0.05
Networking Capital
19.93
5.7
3.93
2.79
Inventories
11.61
6.11
5.2
3.17
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
31
18.28
11.13
14.31
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.39
4.29
1.83
1.94
Sundry Creditors
-21.96
-19.35
-11.78
-13.58
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.11
-3.63
-2.45
-3.05
Cash
1.03
1.15
1.11
0.19
Total Assets
29.09
16.51
11.47
8.74
