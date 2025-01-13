iifl-logo-icon 1
Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd Balance Sheet

150
(-0.33%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:43:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9

3

3

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.23

2.41

1.65

4.43

Net Worth

11.23

5.41

4.65

5.43

Minority Interest

Debt

17.56

10.38

6.83

3.32

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.31

0.73

0

0

Total Liabilities

29.1

16.52

11.48

8.75

Fixed Assets

8.12

9.07

6.28

5.7

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.58

0.14

0.05

Networking Capital

19.93

5.7

3.93

2.79

Inventories

11.61

6.11

5.2

3.17

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

31

18.28

11.13

14.31

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.39

4.29

1.83

1.94

Sundry Creditors

-21.96

-19.35

-11.78

-13.58

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.11

-3.63

-2.45

-3.05

Cash

1.03

1.15

1.11

0.19

Total Assets

29.09

16.51

11.47

8.74

