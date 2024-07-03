iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd Share Price

152.5
(-7.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open164
  • Day's High164
  • 52 Wk High220.5
  • Prev. Close164
  • Day's Low150.75
  • 52 Wk Low 105.5
  • Turnover (lac)26.84
  • P/E36.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.06
  • EPS4.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)195.81
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Engineering

Open

164

Prev. Close

164

Turnover(Lac.)

26.84

Day's High

164

Day's Low

150.75

52 Week's High

220.5

52 Week's Low

105.5

Book Value

32.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

195.81

P/E

36.2

EPS

4.53

Divi. Yield

0

Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.09%

Non-Promoter- 8.26%

Institutions: 8.26%

Non-Institutions: 21.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9

3

3

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.23

2.41

1.65

4.43

Net Worth

11.23

5.41

4.65

5.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

93.74

81.32

69.87

48.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

93.74

81.32

69.87

48.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.38

0.05

0.03

0.03

View Annually Results

Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

LMW Ltd

LMW

16,840.15

88.6117,990.3328.750.45750.562,546.89

Azad Engineering Ltd

AZAD

1,884.7

159.3211,141.0321.070111.41115.54

Tega Industries Ltd

TEGA

1,537.5

67.8810,229.8330.950.13197.61182.43

The Anup Engineering Ltd

ANUP

3,509.45

58.887,028.1932.310.28187.87273.67

Skipper Ltd

SKIPPER

554.3

58.166,235.1933.940.021,109.7484.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

DOR MOHAMMAD ARIF ABDUL GAFFAR

Whole-time Director

KHASIM SAIT

Whole Time Director & CFO

NUUMAAN KHASIM

Whole Time Director & CEO

AFZAL HUSSAIN

Whole Time Director & COO

SYED AZEEM

Chairman & Wholetime Director

HANIF ABDUL GAFFAR KHATRI

Independent Director

HIREMALLUR GIRISHAPPA ARTHUR DE

Independent Director

R Sreenivasan

Independent Director

JAPNA CHOUDHARY

Independent Director

Fayaz Gangjee

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vijaylaxmi Kedia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd

Summary

Storage Technologies & Automation Limited was originally incorporated as Company Limited by Shares under the name Storage Technologies and Automation Private Limited and the Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore on March 19, 2010. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from Storage Technologies and Automation Private Limited to Storage Technologies and Automation Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 12, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore.The Company was founded by the Promoters, Mr. Mohammed Arif and Mr. Khasim Sait in the storage racking system industry for commercial and industrial use, which started factory operations in 2013. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified storage solution manufacturing company, their expansive infrastructure, in Singanayakanahalli, Yelahanka Hobli, Bangalore Karnataka and storage facility supports a streamlined manufacturing process. Presently, it is engaged into storage racking system. It specialises in design, manufacturing, installation services of metal storage racks, automated warehouses and other storage solutions. Products and services cater to a wide range of industries which includes oil & gas, automotive components & aerospace, food & beverages and cold storage, pharmaceutical, textile, retail, FMCG and others.The Company further uses different grades of Mild steel including Hot Rolled Coils, Cold Rolled Coils,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd share price today?

The Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹152.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd is ₹195.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd is 36.2 and 5.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd is ₹105.5 and ₹220.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd?

Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 7.15%, 6 Month at -21.90%, 3 Month at -4.37% and 1 Month at 7.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.09 %
Institutions - 8.26 %
Public - 21.64 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.