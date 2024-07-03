Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEngineering
Open₹164
Prev. Close₹164
Turnover(Lac.)₹26.84
Day's High₹164
Day's Low₹150.75
52 Week's High₹220.5
52 Week's Low₹105.5
Book Value₹32.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)195.81
P/E36.2
EPS4.53
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9
3
3
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.23
2.41
1.65
4.43
Net Worth
11.23
5.41
4.65
5.43
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
93.74
81.32
69.87
48.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
93.74
81.32
69.87
48.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.38
0.05
0.03
0.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
16,840.15
|88.61
|17,990.33
|28.75
|0.45
|750.56
|2,546.89
Azad Engineering Ltd
AZAD
1,884.7
|159.32
|11,141.03
|21.07
|0
|111.41
|115.54
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,537.5
|67.88
|10,229.83
|30.95
|0.13
|197.61
|182.43
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
3,509.45
|58.88
|7,028.19
|32.31
|0.28
|187.87
|273.67
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
554.3
|58.16
|6,235.19
|33.94
|0.02
|1,109.74
|84.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
DOR MOHAMMAD ARIF ABDUL GAFFAR
Whole-time Director
KHASIM SAIT
Whole Time Director & CFO
NUUMAAN KHASIM
Whole Time Director & CEO
AFZAL HUSSAIN
Whole Time Director & COO
SYED AZEEM
Chairman & Wholetime Director
HANIF ABDUL GAFFAR KHATRI
Independent Director
HIREMALLUR GIRISHAPPA ARTHUR DE
Independent Director
R Sreenivasan
Independent Director
JAPNA CHOUDHARY
Independent Director
Fayaz Gangjee
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vijaylaxmi Kedia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd
Summary
Storage Technologies & Automation Limited was originally incorporated as Company Limited by Shares under the name Storage Technologies and Automation Private Limited and the Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore on March 19, 2010. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from Storage Technologies and Automation Private Limited to Storage Technologies and Automation Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 12, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore.The Company was founded by the Promoters, Mr. Mohammed Arif and Mr. Khasim Sait in the storage racking system industry for commercial and industrial use, which started factory operations in 2013. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified storage solution manufacturing company, their expansive infrastructure, in Singanayakanahalli, Yelahanka Hobli, Bangalore Karnataka and storage facility supports a streamlined manufacturing process. Presently, it is engaged into storage racking system. It specialises in design, manufacturing, installation services of metal storage racks, automated warehouses and other storage solutions. Products and services cater to a wide range of industries which includes oil & gas, automotive components & aerospace, food & beverages and cold storage, pharmaceutical, textile, retail, FMCG and others.The Company further uses different grades of Mild steel including Hot Rolled Coils, Cold Rolled Coils,
Read More
The Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹152.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd is ₹195.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd is 36.2 and 5.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd is ₹105.5 and ₹220.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 7.15%, 6 Month at -21.90%, 3 Month at -4.37% and 1 Month at 7.86%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.