|12 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Storage Technologies And Automation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first half year ended 30th September 2024 and any other items. Outcome of Board Meeting - Approval of financials results for the first half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024) Revised Financial Results rectifying the discrepancies observe by BSE relating to signature. The amount of results has not changed as per actual announcement made on 12/11/2024 Ack No.8203967 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Storage Technologies And Automation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Approval for convening the 14th Annual General Meeting on Saturday 28th September 2024 at 03:30 p.m. 2) Approval for appointment of Ms. Vijaylaxmi Kedia (Membership No. A46406) Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. 3) Appointment of Mr. Ajay Madaiah B B proprietor of M/s ABM & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries registration no. (4224/2023) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Fixing the date time and venue of AGM on 28th Sept 2024 at 03:30 p.m. and Appointment of Ms. Vijaylaxmi Kedia as CS, Resignation of Theja Raju as CS. Reappointment of Secretarial and Statutory Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Storage Technologies And Automation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone & Consolidated Audited financial results for the half year and year ended March 31 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 30Th May, 2024 1. Approval of the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year and Half year period ended March 31st, 2024. 2. Appointment of Ajay Madaiah B B, Proprietor of ABM & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company from the financial year 2023-24. 3. Other business as per the agenda of the meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024)
