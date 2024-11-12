iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd Board Meeting

153.35
(4.53%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:35:00 PM

Storage Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Storage Technologies And Automation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first half year ended 30th September 2024 and any other items. Outcome of Board Meeting - Approval of financials results for the first half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024) Revised Financial Results rectifying the discrepancies observe by BSE relating to signature. The amount of results has not changed as per actual announcement made on 12/11/2024 Ack No.8203967 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.12.2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202426 Aug 2024
Storage Technologies And Automation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Approval for convening the 14th Annual General Meeting on Saturday 28th September 2024 at 03:30 p.m. 2) Approval for appointment of Ms. Vijaylaxmi Kedia (Membership No. A46406) Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. 3) Appointment of Mr. Ajay Madaiah B B proprietor of M/s ABM & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries registration no. (4224/2023) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Fixing the date time and venue of AGM on 28th Sept 2024 at 03:30 p.m. and Appointment of Ms. Vijaylaxmi Kedia as CS, Resignation of Theja Raju as CS. Reappointment of Secretarial and Statutory Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Storage Technologies And Automation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone & Consolidated Audited financial results for the half year and year ended March 31 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 30Th May, 2024 1. Approval of the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year and Half year period ended March 31st, 2024. 2. Appointment of Ajay Madaiah B B, Proprietor of ABM & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company from the financial year 2023-24. 3. Other business as per the agenda of the meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024)

Storage Tech: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.