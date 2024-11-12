Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Storage Technologies And Automation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first half year ended 30th September 2024 and any other items. Outcome of Board Meeting - Approval of financials results for the first half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024) Revised Financial Results rectifying the discrepancies observe by BSE relating to signature. The amount of results has not changed as per actual announcement made on 12/11/2024 Ack No.8203967 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.12.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 26 Aug 2024

Storage Technologies And Automation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Approval for convening the 14th Annual General Meeting on Saturday 28th September 2024 at 03:30 p.m. 2) Approval for appointment of Ms. Vijaylaxmi Kedia (Membership No. A46406) Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. 3) Appointment of Mr. Ajay Madaiah B B proprietor of M/s ABM & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries registration no. (4224/2023) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Fixing the date time and venue of AGM on 28th Sept 2024 at 03:30 p.m. and Appointment of Ms. Vijaylaxmi Kedia as CS, Resignation of Theja Raju as CS. Reappointment of Secretarial and Statutory Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024