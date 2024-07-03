Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd Summary

Storage Technologies & Automation Limited was originally incorporated as Company Limited by Shares under the name Storage Technologies and Automation Private Limited and the Certificate of Incorporation was issued by Registrar of Companies, Bangalore on March 19, 2010. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from Storage Technologies and Automation Private Limited to Storage Technologies and Automation Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 12, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore.The Company was founded by the Promoters, Mr. Mohammed Arif and Mr. Khasim Sait in the storage racking system industry for commercial and industrial use, which started factory operations in 2013. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified storage solution manufacturing company, their expansive infrastructure, in Singanayakanahalli, Yelahanka Hobli, Bangalore Karnataka and storage facility supports a streamlined manufacturing process. Presently, it is engaged into storage racking system. It specialises in design, manufacturing, installation services of metal storage racks, automated warehouses and other storage solutions. Products and services cater to a wide range of industries which includes oil & gas, automotive components & aerospace, food & beverages and cold storage, pharmaceutical, textile, retail, FMCG and others.The Company further uses different grades of Mild steel including Hot Rolled Coils, Cold Rolled Coils, Galvanised Steel Coils, PPGI Coils, Pipes and Structural Sections, powder for powder coating, Epoxy, Enamel paints and plastic for packaging as raw material. Besides, it carry out product designing, manufacturing, quality checking, packaging, storing and delivery processes in various specialized segments of infrastructure.The Company is proposing the Public Issue of 38,40,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.