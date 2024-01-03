iifl-logo

Striders Impex Ltd Balance Sheet

QUICKLINKS FOR Striders Impex Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.48

6.46

2.07

0.04

Net Worth

14.49

6.47

2.08

0.05

Minority Interest

Debt

20.55

14.66

4.22

0.95

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

35.04

21.13

6.3

1

Fixed Assets

0.82

0.72

0.19

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.93

0

0

0.07

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

26.07

19.34

5.71

0.28

Inventories

12.71

12.49

7.49

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

20.81

10.97

7.44

0.19

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.36

4.37

1.47

0.5

Sundry Creditors

-5.38

-5.79

-7

-0.23

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-8.43

-2.7

-3.69

-0.18

Cash

0.16

1.05

0.41

0.65

Total Assets

35.05

21.12

6.31

1

