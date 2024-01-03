Striders Impex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.48
6.46
2.07
0.04
Net Worth
14.49
6.47
2.08
0.05
Minority Interest
Debt
20.55
14.66
4.22
0.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
35.04
21.13
6.3
1
Fixed Assets
0.82
0.72
0.19
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.93
0
0
0.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
26.07
19.34
5.71
0.28
Inventories
12.71
12.49
7.49
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
20.81
10.97
7.44
0.19
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.36
4.37
1.47
0.5
Sundry Creditors
-5.38
-5.79
-7
-0.23
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8.43
-2.7
-3.69
-0.18
Cash
0.16
1.05
0.41
0.65
Total Assets
35.05
21.12
6.31
1
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.