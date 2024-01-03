Suba Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
2.23
2.23
2.23
2.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.29
17.23
17.61
17.78
Net Worth
19.52
19.46
19.84
20.01
Minority Interest
Debt
1.57
1.47
0.16
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.32
1.26
1.17
1.06
Total Liabilities
22.41
22.19
21.17
21.07
Fixed Assets
12.35
12.74
12.45
11.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.83
9.39
8.68
9.22
Inventories
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.01
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.66
0.35
0.14
0.25
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.82
9.59
8.93
9.58
Sundry Creditors
-0.43
-0.29
-0.14
-0.26
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.23
-0.28
-0.26
-0.36
Cash
0.23
0.06
0.05
0.21
Total Assets
22.41
22.19
21.18
21.07
