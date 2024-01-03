iifl-logo

Suba Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suba Hotels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

2.23

2.23

2.23

2.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.29

17.23

17.61

17.78

Net Worth

19.52

19.46

19.84

20.01

Minority Interest

Debt

1.57

1.47

0.16

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.32

1.26

1.17

1.06

Total Liabilities

22.41

22.19

21.17

21.07

Fixed Assets

12.35

12.74

12.45

11.64

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9.83

9.39

8.68

9.22

Inventories

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.01

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.66

0.35

0.14

0.25

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.82

9.59

8.93

9.58

Sundry Creditors

-0.43

-0.29

-0.14

-0.26

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.23

-0.28

-0.26

-0.36

Cash

0.23

0.06

0.05

0.21

Total Assets

22.41

22.19

21.18

21.07

Suba Hotels Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Suba Hotels Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.