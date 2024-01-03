Sueryaa Knitwear Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.11
-0.12
-0.03
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.09
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0
0.02
-0.01
Working capital
-0.45
-0.8
-0.45
-0.48
Other operating items
Operating
-0.5
-0.93
-0.64
-0.65
Capital expenditure
-0.07
-0.96
-0.21
0
Free cash flow
-0.57
-1.89
-0.85
-0.65
Equity raised
-0.2
0.33
0.85
0.48
Investing
0.04
0.06
0.04
0
Financing
0
-0.03
-0.07
-0.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.74
-1.52
-0.03
-0.93
