Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.6
2.6
2.6
2.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.33
-0.31
-0.18
-0.13
Net Worth
2.27
2.29
2.42
2.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.46
3.59
3.96
yoy growth (%)
-100
-87.03
-9.47
14.59
Raw materials
0
-0.48
-3.44
-3.18
As % of sales
0
103.98
95.97
80.28
Employee costs
0
0
-0.01
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.11
-0.12
-0.03
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.09
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0
0.02
-0.01
Working capital
-0.45
-0.8
-0.45
-0.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-87.03
-9.47
14.59
Op profit growth
-55.34
503.82
-113.64
-32.59
EBIT growth
-57.98
8.19
-698.37
-86.77
Net profit growth
-58.45
7.38
101.52
-448.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,214.25
|93.69
|2,74,235.18
|619.71
|0
|14,462.39
|341.61
Trent Ltd
TRENT
5,439.65
|137.05
|1,93,372.74
|349.92
|0.09
|4,106.1
|166.37
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
129.9
|128.61
|60,551.21
|107.28
|0
|1,468.65
|13.43
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
372.4
|323.83
|19,425.64
|14.94
|0
|616.03
|115.91
Medplus Health Services Ltd
MEDPLUS
853.1
|253.15
|10,215.31
|13.98
|0
|201.75
|103.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sanjay Sahni
Executive Director
Aliva Dey
Non Executive Director
Mansi Sharma
408 Industrial Area A,
Punjab - 141003
Tel: 91-161-4619272
Website: http://www.sueryaaknitwear.com
Email: sueryaa1995@gmail.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Reports by Sueryaa Knitwear Ltd
