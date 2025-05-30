Board Meeting 30 May 2025 24 May 2025

Sueryaa Knitwear Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2025 for approval of standalone audited financial results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 8 Mar 2025 8 Mar 2025

Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for Re-classification of Promoters under regulation 31A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2025 28 Jan 2025

Sueryaa Knitwear Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 For the Quarter Ended December 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the Quarter ended 31 December, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.02.2025)

Board Meeting 8 Jan 2025 9 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Shifting of Registered Office of the Company within Local Limits.

Board Meeting 26 Nov 2024 26 Nov 2024

Outcome of board meeting under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Appointment of Director

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

Sueryaa Knitwear Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) regulations, 2015 - Other Agenda (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024) Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 16.12.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015-Cessation of Director

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024