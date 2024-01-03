Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.46
3.59
3.96
yoy growth (%)
-100
-87.03
-9.47
14.59
Raw materials
0
-0.48
-3.44
-3.18
As % of sales
0
103.98
95.97
80.28
Employee costs
0
0
-0.01
-0.14
As % of sales
0
1.24
0.39
3.6
Other costs
-0.04
-0.07
-0.14
-0.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
15.46
4.07
13.16
Operating profit
-0.04
-0.09
-0.01
0.11
OPM
0
-20.69
-0.44
2.94
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.09
-0.12
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.05
Other income
0
0
0
0.02
Profit before tax
-0.04
-0.11
-0.12
-0.03
Taxes
0
0
0.02
-0.01
Tax rate
9.18
2.69
-17.9
27.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.05
-0.11
-0.1
-0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.04
-0.1
-0.1
-0.04
yoy growth (%)
-58.45
7.38
101.52
-448.94
NPM
0
-23.19
-2.8
-1.25
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.