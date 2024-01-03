iifl-logo
Sueryaa Knitwear Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.46

3.59

3.96

yoy growth (%)

-100

-87.03

-9.47

14.59

Raw materials

0

-0.48

-3.44

-3.18

As % of sales

0

103.98

95.97

80.28

Employee costs

0

0

-0.01

-0.14

As % of sales

0

1.24

0.39

3.6

Other costs

-0.04

-0.07

-0.14

-0.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

15.46

4.07

13.16

Operating profit

-0.04

-0.09

-0.01

0.11

OPM

0

-20.69

-0.44

2.94

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.09

-0.12

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.05

Other income

0

0

0

0.02

Profit before tax

-0.04

-0.11

-0.12

-0.03

Taxes

0

0

0.02

-0.01

Tax rate

9.18

2.69

-17.9

27.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.05

-0.11

-0.1

-0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.04

-0.1

-0.1

-0.04

yoy growth (%)

-58.45

7.38

101.52

-448.94

NPM

0

-23.19

-2.8

-1.25

