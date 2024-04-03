1:2 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, SUNRISE EFFICIENT MARKETING LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus Basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SUNRISE EFFICIENT MARKETING LIMITED (543515) RECORD DATE 03.04.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 02 (Two) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 03/04/2024 DR- 604/2023-2024 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of SUNRISE EFFICIENT MARKETING LIMITED (543515) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Wednesday, April 03, 2024: - Scrip Code 543515 Scrip Name SUNRISE EFFICIENT MARKETING LIMITED Current Market Lot 1000 Revised Market Lot 1500 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 02.04.2024)