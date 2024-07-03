iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd Share Price

161.55
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:37:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open167.85
  • Day's High167.85
  • 52 Wk High173
  • Prev. Close164.8
  • Day's Low161.55
  • 52 Wk Low 39.1
  • Turnover (lac)65.42
  • P/E30.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.22
  • EPS5.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)242.33
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

167.85

Prev. Close

164.8

Turnover(Lac.)

65.42

Day's High

167.85

Day's Low

161.55

52 Week's High

173

52 Week's Low

39.1

Book Value

27.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

242.33

P/E

30.46

EPS

5.41

Divi. Yield

0

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

26 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:48 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.08%

Non-Promoter- 40.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

5

3.62

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.84

27.68

4.36

0.2

Net Worth

40.84

32.68

7.98

1.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

26.13

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-24.2

As % of sales

92.62

Employee costs

-0.74

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

0.27

Depreciation

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.07

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

No Record Found

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Hemantrai Thakorbhai Desai

Managing Director

Lejas Hemantrai Desai

Joint Managing Director

Mitaliben Lejas Desai

Whole Time Director

Pinkal Sureshbhai Pancholi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anurag Dindayal Harlalka

Independent Non Exe. Director

Krishna Pratik Lankapati

Independent Non Exe. Director

Prashantkumar Rameshchandra Patil

Additional Director

Jayantbhai Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd

Summary

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Limited, previously known as Sunrise Marketing And Services was established in year 2002. The Company was converted to a Public Limited Company vide Incorporation Certificate dated July 09, 2020, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. It commenced the business from year 2021. Subsequently, the Company amended its Object Clause dated January 15, 2022 for taking over the entire business of Sunrise Marketing And Services, a sole proprietorship concern of Lejas Hemantrai Desai, the Promoter. A fresh Certificate of Registration dated February 02, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Sunrise Efficient Marketing Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Company primarily engaged in the business as traders, distributors, super stockiest, retailers, wholesalers, importers, exporters, agents, dealers, buyers, sellers, fabricators, assemblers, fitters, installers, repairers of all types of Industrial machineries, its spare parts, electrical items, electronic items, mechanical and engineering items, pipes, pipe fittings, sanitation parts, all types of machined and un-machined castings, industrial valves and its spares, Oils, lubricants, all types of motors, pumps, generator sets, batteries and all types of electrical, mechanical, electromechanical & electronic items, and spare parts, accessories used for industrial, domestic and agricultural purposes. The Company is a distributor for FMCG products as well. Currently, it
Company FAQs

What is the Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd share price today?

The Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹161.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd is ₹242.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd is 30.46 and 6.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd is ₹39.1 and ₹173 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd?

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 58.23%, 1 Year at 130.49%, 6 Month at 202.39%, 3 Month at 302.15% and 1 Month at 22.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.92 %

