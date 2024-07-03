Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹167.85
Prev. Close₹164.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹65.42
Day's High₹167.85
Day's Low₹161.55
52 Week's High₹173
52 Week's Low₹39.1
Book Value₹27.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)242.33
P/E30.46
EPS5.41
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
5
3.62
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.84
27.68
4.36
0.2
Net Worth
40.84
32.68
7.98
1.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
26.13
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-24.2
As % of sales
92.62
Employee costs
-0.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
0.27
Depreciation
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.07
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Hemantrai Thakorbhai Desai
Managing Director
Lejas Hemantrai Desai
Joint Managing Director
Mitaliben Lejas Desai
Whole Time Director
Pinkal Sureshbhai Pancholi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anurag Dindayal Harlalka
Independent Non Exe. Director
Krishna Pratik Lankapati
Independent Non Exe. Director
Prashantkumar Rameshchandra Patil
Additional Director
Jayantbhai Desai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd
Summary
Sunrise Efficient Marketing Limited, previously known as Sunrise Marketing And Services was established in year 2002. The Company was converted to a Public Limited Company vide Incorporation Certificate dated July 09, 2020, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. It commenced the business from year 2021. Subsequently, the Company amended its Object Clause dated January 15, 2022 for taking over the entire business of Sunrise Marketing And Services, a sole proprietorship concern of Lejas Hemantrai Desai, the Promoter. A fresh Certificate of Registration dated February 02, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Sunrise Efficient Marketing Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Company primarily engaged in the business as traders, distributors, super stockiest, retailers, wholesalers, importers, exporters, agents, dealers, buyers, sellers, fabricators, assemblers, fitters, installers, repairers of all types of Industrial machineries, its spare parts, electrical items, electronic items, mechanical and engineering items, pipes, pipe fittings, sanitation parts, all types of machined and un-machined castings, industrial valves and its spares, Oils, lubricants, all types of motors, pumps, generator sets, batteries and all types of electrical, mechanical, electromechanical & electronic items, and spare parts, accessories used for industrial, domestic and agricultural purposes. The Company is a distributor for FMCG products as well. Currently, it
The Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹161.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd is ₹242.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd is 30.46 and 6.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd is ₹39.1 and ₹173 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 58.23%, 1 Year at 130.49%, 6 Month at 202.39%, 3 Month at 302.15% and 1 Month at 22.35%.
