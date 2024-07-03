Summary

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Limited, previously known as Sunrise Marketing And Services was established in year 2002. The Company was converted to a Public Limited Company vide Incorporation Certificate dated July 09, 2020, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. It commenced the business from year 2021. Subsequently, the Company amended its Object Clause dated January 15, 2022 for taking over the entire business of Sunrise Marketing And Services, a sole proprietorship concern of Lejas Hemantrai Desai, the Promoter. A fresh Certificate of Registration dated February 02, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Sunrise Efficient Marketing Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Company primarily engaged in the business as traders, distributors, super stockiest, retailers, wholesalers, importers, exporters, agents, dealers, buyers, sellers, fabricators, assemblers, fitters, installers, repairers of all types of Industrial machineries, its spare parts, electrical items, electronic items, mechanical and engineering items, pipes, pipe fittings, sanitation parts, all types of machined and un-machined castings, industrial valves and its spares, Oils, lubricants, all types of motors, pumps, generator sets, batteries and all types of electrical, mechanical, electromechanical & electronic items, and spare parts, accessories used for industrial, domestic and agricultural purposes. The Company is a distributor for FMCG products as well. Currently, it

