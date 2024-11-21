Board Meeting 21 Nov 2024 16 Nov 2024

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Proposal for raising funds by issue of equity or any other equity-linked or convertible securities (Securities) through all or any permissible modes or method including private placement preferential issue or such other modes as may be permitted under applicable law subject to all such regulatory/statutory approvals and if applicable the approval of shareholders of the Company and to approve ancillary actions in this regard including determination of issue price if any. 2.To consider and discuss any other business with the permission of the Chairman. Further the Trading Window for transactions in shares of the Company for all designated persons and their immediate relatives shall remain closed from November 16 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of board meeting outcome. We hereby inform the Stock Exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 07/2024-25 held on Thursday, the 21st November, 2024 in which, inter alia, transacted the following business: (i)increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company (ii) Approved to issue 51,65,000 (Fifty-One Lakhs Sixty-five Thousand) Fully Convertible Warrants (Warrants) (iii) Fixed the date and time of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be called and convened (iv) The Board has approved the notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting for the approval of the shareholders of the Company. (v) The Board has fixed Friday, December 13, 2024, as the cut-off date for determining the eligibility of the Equity Shareholders to vote by electronic means at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting; (vi) The Board has appointed M/s. Dhirren R. Dave & Co., Company Secretaries, Surat as Scrutinizer to ascertain Voting process of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/11/2024) Revised outcome of Board Meeting No. 7/2024-25 held on 21/11/2024 Revisions in outcome are mentioned in (*) mark - The Board of Directors of the Company has decided to Alteration in article 8 sub clause (i) of the Articles of Association of the Company by insert the new article for to empower the Company for the said further issue of securities may be made in any manner whatsoever as the Board may determine including by way of preferential offer or private placement. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and transact the following: 1. Reconsideration of Allottees for Preferential Allotment and Issuance of Warrants: To discuss and re-consider the list of allottees for issue of Warrants and Equity shares on preferential basis as per provisions of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations and other Guidelines as applicable. 2. Other Matters: To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair. We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Meeting No. 06/2024-25 held on Tuesday, 12th November 2024, has decided to postpone the issuance of warrants and the preferential allotment, which were initially scheduled for discussion and approval during the meeting. The postponement is necessitated by the requirement for additional time to finalize the list of allottees in compliance with SEBI (ICDR) Regulations. The Board remains committed to adhering to all regulatory requirements, and a new meeting date will be set once the allottee list is finalized. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) To consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results for the half year ended on September 30 2024. (ii) To raise fund through issue of warrants convertible into equity shares / equity shares on preferential basis. (iii) To increase the Authorized Share Capital and alteration of the capital clause in the Memorandum of Association of the company if required. (iv) To fix date time and venue of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company and approve the draft notice of EOGM/ To conduct Postal Ballot for seeking shareholders Approval for the above-mentioned businesses if approved; (v) To fix Book Closure period for Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company; (vi) To appoint M/s. Dhirren R. Dave & Co. Company Secretaries Surat as Scrutinizer to ascertain Voting process of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company; (vii) To consider any other matter with the permission of Chair. We hereby inform the Stock Exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 05/2024-25 held on Tuesday, the 22nd October, 2024 in which, inter alia, transacted the following business (i)Considered and approved the standalone unaudited financial results for the half year ended on September 30, 2024.(ii)Issuance and allotment of warrants by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis (Preferential Issue)(iii)Issuance and allotment of Equity Shares by way of preferential issue on a private placement basis (Preferential ssue)iv)Considered and approved increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company (v)Fixed the date and time of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting and Notice of EGM(vi)The Board has fixed Friday, November 22, 2024, as the cut-off date for determining the eligibility of the Equity Shareholders to vote by electronic means at the EGM;(vii)The Board has appointed M/s. Dhirren R. Dave & Co., as Scrutinizer to ascertain Voting process . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following business: (i) To accept resignation of Mr. Hiren Kunverji Shah whole-time Director of the Company; (ii) To consider and approve the Directors Report alongwith annexures for the year ended 31st March 2024; (iii) To fix date time and venue of 4th Annual General Meeting of the Company and approve the draft notice of AGM; (iv) To fix Book Closure period for 4th Annual General Meeting of the Company; (v) To appoint M/s. Dhirren R. Dave & Co. Company Secretaries Surat as Scrutinizer to ascertain Voting process of 4th Annual General Meeting of the Company; (vi) To consider any other matter with the permission of Chair. Kindly take the above information on record and oblige. We hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 04/2024-25 held on Thursday, the 5th September, 2024, in which, transacted the following main business: (i)Accepted resignation of Mr. Hiren Kunverji Shah, WTD of the Company;(ii)Considered and approved the Directors Report along with Annexures for the year ended 31st March, 2024; (iii)Fixed the date and time to call and convene 4th AGM of the Company on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the company (iv)Fixed Book Closure period from 24/09/2024 to 30/09/2024 (both days inclusive) for 4th Annual General Meeting of the Company; (v)Appointed M/s. Dhirren R. Dave & Co., Company Secretaries, Surat as Scrutinizer to ascertain Voting process of 4th AGM of the Company; (vi)Considered other matter with the permission of Chair; Appointed Mr. Gaurav Jayantbhai Desai (DIN: 10764755) as an Additional Director (As per BSE Announcement dated on 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) To consider performance of the Company during 1st quarter of the Financial Year. (ii) To consider business developments. (iii) To consider review of Operations. (iv) To consider any other matter with the permission of Chair. We hereby inform the Stock Exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 03/2024-25 held on Monday, the 12th August, 2024 in which, inter alia, transacted the following business: 1.Board Reviewed performance of the Company for the 1st quarter of the Financial year ended 30-Jun-2024: 2.Considered business developments of the Company. 3. Considered review of Operations. The said meeting was commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 12:50 P.M. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements for the Year ended 31st March 2024 and Financial Results for the Half year and Year ended 31st March 2024 alongwith the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement. Appointment of M/s. Dhirren R. Dave & Co., Company Secretaries as a Secretarial auditor for the F.Y. 2023-24. We hereby inform the Stock Exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 02/2024-25 held on Thursday, the 30th May, 2024 in which, inter alia, transacted the following business: 1. Considered and approved Standalone Audited Financial Statements for the Year ended 31st March, 2024 and Financial Results for the Half Year and Year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Cash Flow Statements as recommended by the Audit Committee and Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion thereon. 2. To consider and approve the appointment of M/s. Dhirren R. Dave & Co., Company Secretaries, Surat as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. 3. To consider and approve the appointment of M/s Rachna Patel & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN. 148061W) as an internal auditor of the Company; Read less.. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The allotment of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company; 2. The appointment of Ms. Dhruvi Shyam Kapadia as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company; 3. The resignation of Mr. Lejas Hemantrai Desai from the post of Compliance Officer of the Company; 4. To change the Structure of Key Managerial Personnel pursuant to Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 5. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Kindly take the above information on record and oblige. We hereby inform the Stock Exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 01/2024-25 held on Saturday, the 6th April, 2024 in which, inter alia, transacted the following business: 1. Considered the allotment of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company; 2. Appointed Ms. Dhruvi Shyam Kapadia as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 6th April, 2024; 3. Considered the resignation of Mr. Lejas Hemantrai Desai from the post of Compliance Officer of the Company; 4. Changed the Structure of Key Managerial Personnel pursuant to Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; Read less.. We hereby inform the Stock Exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 01/2024-25 held on Saturday, the 6th April, 2024 in which, inter alia, transacted the following business: 1. Considered the allotment of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company; 2. Appointed Ms. Dhruvi Shyam Kapadia as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 6th April, 2024; 3. Considered the resignation of Mr. Lejas Hemantrai Desai from the post of Compliance Officer of the Company; 4. Changed the Structure of Key Managerial Personnel pursuant to Regulation 30(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.04.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 14 Feb 2024

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the increase in the Authorised capital of the company 2. To discuss consider and approve Issue of Bonus Shares to the equity shareholders of the Company subject to approval of members. 3. To fix date time and venue of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company and approve the draft notice of EOGM. 4. To consider and decide book closure date and cut-off date for voting purpose and Bonus Issue. 5. To consider the appointment of Scrutinizer M/s Dhirren R. Dave & Co. Practicing Company Secretaries of the Company for the purpose of voting in EOGM. 6. To consider any other matter with the permission of Chair. In Compliance of regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Board of Director in its meeting held on 27th day of February, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the business as per attachment: (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/02/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 25 Jan 2024