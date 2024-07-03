Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd Summary

Sunrise Efficient Marketing Limited, previously known as Sunrise Marketing And Services was established in year 2002. The Company was converted to a Public Limited Company vide Incorporation Certificate dated July 09, 2020, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. It commenced the business from year 2021. Subsequently, the Company amended its Object Clause dated January 15, 2022 for taking over the entire business of Sunrise Marketing And Services, a sole proprietorship concern of Lejas Hemantrai Desai, the Promoter. A fresh Certificate of Registration dated February 02, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Sunrise Efficient Marketing Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Company primarily engaged in the business as traders, distributors, super stockiest, retailers, wholesalers, importers, exporters, agents, dealers, buyers, sellers, fabricators, assemblers, fitters, installers, repairers of all types of Industrial machineries, its spare parts, electrical items, electronic items, mechanical and engineering items, pipes, pipe fittings, sanitation parts, all types of machined and un-machined castings, industrial valves and its spares, Oils, lubricants, all types of motors, pumps, generator sets, batteries and all types of electrical, mechanical, electromechanical & electronic items, and spare parts, accessories used for industrial, domestic and agricultural purposes. The Company is a distributor for FMCG products as well. Currently, it is authorized dealer of 138 manufacturers.Since year 2002, Sunrise Marketing & Services diversified into other product categories like Industrial Oils - Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, VF Drives - Yaskawa (the Japanese giant brand) VF Drives, Geal Boxes - Redicon Power, Elecon and Pumps (Domestic, Agriculture and Industrial Series). At present, the Company is into the distribution business of Automation, Drive, Gear Box, Motors, Pumps, Oils and FMCG Products and aids to manage complete supply chain right from the manufacturers and end user. Currently, the Company is an authorized dealer of 138 manufacturers. The Companys business model helps to spread its market risks arising out of fluctuation in market shares of various brands to achieve economies of scale.In 2004, the Company became an Authorized dealer of Bharat Bijlee Ltd., for their product-electric motors. In span of year 2004 to 2020, the firm continued to grow. They got distributorship license of various other big manufacturers of energy efficient products such as Industrial motors, Pumps, Lubricants, Disks etc. In 2011, the Company diversified into Consumer Goods Division and was made a distribution for Pepsico for 40% in Surat. The Company made an Initial Public Offer of 13,80,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 16.7 Crore in April, 2022. In 2023, the Company has repaired Yaskawa AC Drive from 0.75kw to 400kw. We also provide AMC Service of Yaskawa AC Drives in all plants. It provide Yaskawa AC Drive Repairing service in all major cities in Gujarat like Vapi, Valsad, Ankleshwar, Vyara, Surat, Baorda, etc.