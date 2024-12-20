iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd EGM

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM21 Nov 202420 Dec 2024
We hereby inform the Stock Exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Company in their Meeting No. 07/2024-25 held on Thursday, the 21st November, 2024 in which, inter alia, transacted the following business: (i)increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company (ii) Approved to issue 51,65,000 (Fifty-One Lakhs Sixty-five Thousand) Fully Convertible Warrants (Warrants) (iii) Fixed the date and time of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be called and convened (iv) The Board has approved the notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting for the approval of the shareholders of the Company. (v) The Board has fixed Friday, December 13, 2024, as the cut-off date for determining the eligibility of the Equity Shareholders to vote by electronic means at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting; (vi) The Board has appointed M/s. Dhirren R. Dave & Co., Company Secretaries, Surat as Scrutinizer to ascertain Voting process of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company Please find enclosed herewith the summary of proceedings of the EGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/12/2024) Pleased to enclose herewith Voting results of EGM of the Company held on 20th December, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 21/12/2024)
EGM22 Oct 202429 Nov 2024
Fixed the date and time of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be called and convened on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 01:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM).
EGM29 Feb 202423 Mar 2024
Please find attached herewith notice of EOGM to be held on 23rd March 2024 at 11.00 AM at the registered office of the company. EGM 23/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 12.03.2024) We wish to inform that Board of Directors of the company have fixed Wednesday April 03, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of members for allotment of bonus equity shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/03/2024) Voting results & Scrutinizers report of EGM of the company held on 23.03.2024 Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on 23rd March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/03/2024)

