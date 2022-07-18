Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
178.36
174.12
133.51
133.89
Net Worth
178.86
174.62
134.01
134.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
178.86
174.62
134.01
134.39
Fixed Assets
0.22
0.29
0.31
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
171.12
165.03
128.48
130.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.22
2.29
1.18
1.39
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.26
2.3
1.2
1.4
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Cash
5.3
7.02
4.04
2.59
Total Assets
178.86
174.63
134.01
134.39
