Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
5.37
1.9
0.26
-0.59
Other operating items
Operating
5.37
1.9
0.26
-0.59
Capital expenditure
0.03
0.03
0
0
Free cash flow
5.4
1.93
0.26
-0.59
Equity raised
203.01
150.2
124.22
115.97
Investing
25.96
20.32
4.22
3.55
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
234.37
172.45
128.7
118.93
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.