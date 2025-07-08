iifl-logo
Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd Share Price Live

7.15
(4.99%)
Jul 18, 2022|02:48:03 PM

  • Open7.15
  • Day's High7.15
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close6.81
  • Day's Low7.15
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.16
  • P/E0.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3,584.37
  • EPS51.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.36
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd Corporate Action

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 May, 2024

arrow

20 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:49 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.96%

Non-Promoter- 25.03%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

178.36

174.12

133.51

133.89

Net Worth

178.86

174.62

134.01

134.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

5.37

1.9

0.26

-0.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CEO

S B Raheja

Chairman (Non-Executive)

D B Raheja

Independent Director

Siddharth Himanshu Sanghvi

Independent Director

Preksha Devang Shah

Registered Office

503 Commerce House,

140 Nagindas Master Road,

Maharashtra - 400001

Tel: 91-8655438454

Website: http://www.sunriseindustrial.co.in

Email: sitltd@ymail.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@kfintech.com

Summary

Sunrise Industrial Traders Limited was incorporated in June 30, 1972. The Company is an investment company registered as a Non-Banking Financial Institution with Reserve Bank of India. It is into the ...
Reports by Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd share price today?

The Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd is ₹0.36 Cr. as of 18 Jul ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd is 0.14 and 0.00 as of 18 Jul ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 18 Jul ‘22

What is the CAGR of Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd?

Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.33%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 10.17%, 6 Month at 4.99%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.97 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.03 %

