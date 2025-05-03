Board Meeting 20 Jun 2025 20 Jun 2025

Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Resignation of Secretarial Auditor of the Company and Appointment of New Secretarial Auditor of the Company and Resignation of Scrutinizer and Appointment of New Scrutinizer for 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Company

Board Meeting 3 May 2025 24 Apr 2025

Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to above we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 03rd May 2025 at 11.30 a.m. at the registered office of the Company at 503 Commerce House 140 Nagindas Master Road Fort Mumbai - 400 023 inter alia to transact the following: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 and Audited Annual Accounts for the year ended 31st March 2025. 2. To fix day date time and venue of 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. To approve notice for 53rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. To fix Book Closure Date. 5. To Approve Draft Directors Report for year ended 31.03.2025. 6. Any other Business with the permission of Chair. Please find enlosed outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Saturday 03rd May, 2025 The Board of Directors of the Company have not recommended any Dividend for the year ended 31 st March, 2025. We enclose hereto, for your information and record, the Standalone Audited Financial Result for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2025) Please find enclosed copy of Audited Standalone Financial Result of Sunrise Industrial Traders Limited for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025 published in following newspaper: 1. Active Times 2. Mumbai Lakshdeep (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.05.2025)

Board Meeting 28 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

SUNRISE INDUSTRIAL TRADERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to above we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 28th January 2025 at 11.30 a.m. at the registered office of the Company at 503 Commerce House 140 Nagindas Master Road Fort Mumbai - 400 023 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended 31st December 2024 and to note of the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor for the same quarter. Further we hereby inform you that as per companys Code of conduct of Prevention of insider trading pursuant to SEBI [Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by its designed employees Director and promoters shall be closed from 1st January2025 until 48 hours after the announcement of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 31.12.2024 to the public. Pursuant to Regulation 47(1) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Please find enclosed copy of Notice of Board Meeting of Sunrise Industrial Traders Limited to be held on Tuesday 28th January, 2025 at 11:30 a.m at registered office of the Company as published in following newspaper. 1. Active Times (English Language) 2. Mumbai Lakshdeep (Marathi Language) Pursuant to Regulation 30 Schedule III PART A under SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 28th January, 2025 at 11.30 a.m. at registered office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/01/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 10 Oct 2024

SUNRISE INDUSTRIAL TRADERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to above we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 11.30 a.m. at the registered office of the Company at 503 Commerce House 140 Nagindas Master Road Fort Mumbai - 400 023 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and to note of the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor for the same quarter. Further we hereby inform you that as per companys Code of conduct of Prevention of insider trading pursuant to SEBI [Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by its designed employees Director and promoters shall be closed from 1st October2024 until 48 hours after the announcement of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 to the public. Pursuant to Regulation 30 Schedule III PART A under SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 12th November, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. at registered office of the Company. Enclosed please find herewith copy of Unaudited Financial result of the Company along with Limited Review Report as submitted by M/s A N Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountant for quarter and six months ended 30-09-2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024