Sunrise Industrial Traders Ltd Management Discussions

As required under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Management Discussion and Analysis (MRA) for the year ended 31st March, 2023 and gives the state of affairs of the business of the company are as under:

The MRA contains forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events.

The Company, therefore, cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The Companys actual results, performance or achievements can, thus, differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.

The Company has income from operations of Rs. 469.44 during the current year as against Rs. 496.41 during the previous year. The Company is an Investment Company and operates in one segment viz. investment in shares etc. The market is expected to improve slowly during the year 2023-2024.

Our strength is our determination and team work, weakness is the low equity base, opportunities are multiples and threats are the vibrations in the economy and government policies.

Management has put in place effective Internal Financial Control Systems to provide reasonable assurances for safeguarding assets and their usage, maintenance of proper accounting records and adequacy and reliability of the information used in financial statements for carrying on business operations.

The Company has appointed an internal auditor to ensure compliance and effectiveness of the internal control systems in place. The Audit committee is regularly reviewing the internal audit reports for the audit carried out in all key areas of the operations.

Normal foreseeable risks of the companys assets are adequately assessed and inspections are carried out periodically.

The highlights of financial operational performance are given below:

Sr. No. Particulars 2022-2023 (Rs) 2021-2022 (Rs) 1 Revenue from Operations 469.44 496.41 2 Total Expenses 163.59 144.94 3 Net Profit Before Tax and Exceptional Item 305.86 351.47 4 Exceptional Item - 4.50 5 Net Profit Before Tax 305.86 355.97 6 Current Tax 65.71 76.35 7 Provision for Tax - - 8 Net Profit After Tax 240.15 279.62 9 Total of Other Comprehensive Income (277.14) 1,313.69 10 Total Comprehensive Income for the Period (36.91) 1,593.30 11 Capital Employed at the Beginning of the Period 13,439.10 11,767.01 12 Capital Employed at the End of the Period 13,400.95 13,439.10 13 Average Capital Employed during the year 13,420.31 12,603.05 14 Return on Average Capital Employed % (before interest and Tax) (5/13) 2.28% 2.83% 15 Current Ratio (current assets / current liabilities) 331.47:1 306.72:1 16 Borrowings: Equity Ratio 0:1 0:1

RISKS AND CONCERNS

In any business, risks and prospects are inseparable. As a responsible management, the Companys principal endeavor is to maximize returns. The Company continues to take all steps necessary to minimize its expenses through detailed studies and interaction with experts.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

In this Managements Discussion and Analysis detailing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, estimates, expectations or predictions are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Statements in the management discussion and analysis and directors report describing the companys strength, strategies and estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable laws and regulations, Actual results may vary from expressed or implied, depending upon economic conditions, government policies and other incidental factors.