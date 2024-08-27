Pursuant to Regulation 30 Schedule III PART A under SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, the 02nd May, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. at Registered office of the Company. In term of Regulation 42 under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 entered into with the stock exchange. Register of Member will remain closed for purpose of AGM from Tuesday 20-08-2024 to Tuesday 27-08-2024 (Both day inclusive) Pursuant to Regulation 30 vide SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 read with Part A, Schedule lll, Please find enclosed Outcome and Proceeding of 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Comapny held on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. Read less.. Please find enclosed consolidated Scrutinizer Report and Voting Result of 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024)