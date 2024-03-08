|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Bonus Date
|Record Date
|Bonus Ratio
|Bonus
|1 Mar 2024
|7 Mar 2024
|8 Mar 2024
|7:1
|7:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, SUNSHINE CAPITAL LTD has fixed Record Date fixed for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SUNSHINE CAPITAL LTD (539574) RECORD DATE 08.03.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 07 (Seven) Bonus Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each for every 01 (One) Equity Share of Re.1/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 07/03/2024 DR-734/2023-2024 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE974F01017 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 07/03/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 05.03.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.