Sunshine Capital Ltd Quarterly Results

1.27
(-4.51%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

5.67

2.88

1.97

68.72

1.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.67

2.88

1.97

68.72

1.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.11

0

0

0

0

Total Income

5.77

2.88

1.97

68.72

1.85

Total Expenditure

2.48

0.87

49.8

68.36

2.72

PBIDT

3.3

2

-47.83

0.36

-0.86

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

3.3

2

-47.83

0.36

-0.86

Depreciation

0

0

0.14

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.16

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.01

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

3.3

2

-48.12

0.36

-0.86

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.3

2

-48.12

0.36

-0.86

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-47.94

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.3

2

-0.18

0.36

-0.86

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

0.02

-0.46

0

-0.66

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

522.92

104.17

104.17

104.17

13.02

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

58.2

69.44

-2,427.91

0.52

-46.48

PBDTM(%)

58.2

69.44

-2,427.91

0.52

-46.48

PATM(%)

58.2

69.44

-2,442.63

0.52

-46.48

