Sunshine Capital Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
5.67
2.88
1.97
68.72
1.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.67
2.88
1.97
68.72
1.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
0
0
0
0
Total Income
5.77
2.88
1.97
68.72
1.85
Total Expenditure
2.48
0.87
49.8
68.36
2.72
PBIDT
3.3
2
-47.83
0.36
-0.86
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
3.3
2
-47.83
0.36
-0.86
Depreciation
0
0
0.14
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.16
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
3.3
2
-48.12
0.36
-0.86
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.3
2
-48.12
0.36
-0.86
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-47.94
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.3
2
-0.18
0.36
-0.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
0.02
-0.46
0
-0.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
522.92
104.17
104.17
104.17
13.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
58.2
69.44
-2,427.91
0.52
-46.48
PBDTM(%)
58.2
69.44
-2,427.91
0.52
-46.48
PATM(%)
58.2
69.44
-2,442.63
0.52
-46.48
