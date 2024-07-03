SectorFinance
Open₹1.46
Prev. Close₹1.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹110.21
Day's High₹1.46
Day's Low₹1.33
52 Week's High₹4.13
52 Week's Low₹1.3
Book Value₹1.39
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)695.48
P/E140
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
104.17
13.02
13.02
13.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-48.8
89.56
87.44
94.65
Net Worth
55.37
102.58
100.46
107.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.77
-0.09
0.12
0.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
74.23
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
74.23
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
SURENDER KUMAR JAIN
Non Executive Director
Rekha Bhandari
Non Executive Director
PRITI JAIN
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amit Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Promila Sharma
Independent Director
Vhupendra Kaushik
Independent Director
Narender
Sunshine Capital Ltd was incorporated on 11 July 1994. The company has been registered with Reserve Bank of India as Non Banking Finance Company dated 25th September 1998. The company performs business activities of financial services such as dealing in shares and securities.Initially the Company started operation in trading of sale/purchase of equity shares, investments and ancillary financial services i.e. Loans & Advances. The Company is managed and operated by a strong team of professionals and experienced Board of Directors & promoters and Professionals. The Company itself is led by experienced Managing Director Mr. Surendra Kumar Jain, who has more than 30 years of experience in the field of NBFC & Banking, Commercial Lending, and Merger & Amalgamation and financial sector. The Company utilizes structured finance products to provide cost-effective forms of financing that would not otherwise be readily available to clients, with an emphasis on providing long-term finance and trading solutions.Sunshine Capital Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 Certified Company to enhance customer satisfaction through an effective application of the system, including processes for continual improvement of system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement.
The Sunshine Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.33 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunshine Capital Ltd is ₹695.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sunshine Capital Ltd is 140 and 1.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunshine Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunshine Capital Ltd is ₹1.3 and ₹4.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sunshine Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 82.06%, 3 Years at 106.06%, 1 Year at 3.70%, 6 Month at -46.15%, 3 Month at -31.03% and 1 Month at -33.65%.
