Sunshine Capital Ltd Share Price

1.33
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

  • Open1.46
  • Day's High1.46
  • 52 Wk High4.13
  • Prev. Close1.4
  • Day's Low1.33
  • 52 Wk Low 1.3
  • Turnover (lac)110.21
  • P/E140
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.39
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)695.48
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sunshine Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sunshine Capital Ltd Corporate Action

1 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

12 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

29 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Jun, 2024

arrow

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sunshine Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sunshine Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:28 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 19.02%

Non-Promoter- 80.97%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 80.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sunshine Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

104.17

13.02

13.02

13.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-48.8

89.56

87.44

94.65

Net Worth

55.37

102.58

100.46

107.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.77

-0.09

0.12

0.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

74.23

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

74.23

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0

Sunshine Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sunshine Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

SURENDER KUMAR JAIN

Non Executive Director

Rekha Bhandari

Non Executive Director

PRITI JAIN

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amit Kumar Jain

Independent Director

Promila Sharma

Independent Director

Vhupendra Kaushik

Independent Director

Narender

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sunshine Capital Ltd

Summary

Sunshine Capital Ltd was incorporated on 11 July 1994. The company has been registered with Reserve Bank of India as Non Banking Finance Company dated 25th September 1998. The company performs business activities of financial services such as dealing in shares and securities.Initially the Company started operation in trading of sale/purchase of equity shares, investments and ancillary financial services i.e. Loans & Advances. The Company is managed and operated by a strong team of professionals and experienced Board of Directors & promoters and Professionals. The Company itself is led by experienced Managing Director Mr. Surendra Kumar Jain, who has more than 30 years of experience in the field of NBFC & Banking, Commercial Lending, and Merger & Amalgamation and financial sector. The Company utilizes structured finance products to provide cost-effective forms of financing that would not otherwise be readily available to clients, with an emphasis on providing long-term finance and trading solutions.Sunshine Capital Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 Certified Company to enhance customer satisfaction through an effective application of the system, including processes for continual improvement of system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement.
Company FAQs

What is the Sunshine Capital Ltd share price today?

The Sunshine Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sunshine Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunshine Capital Ltd is ₹695.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sunshine Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sunshine Capital Ltd is 140 and 1.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sunshine Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunshine Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunshine Capital Ltd is ₹1.3 and ₹4.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sunshine Capital Ltd?

Sunshine Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 82.06%, 3 Years at 106.06%, 1 Year at 3.70%, 6 Month at -46.15%, 3 Month at -31.03% and 1 Month at -33.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sunshine Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sunshine Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 19.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 80.98 %

Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
Company

