|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|6 Jul 2024
|6 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|The Register of members of Company will remain closed from 06th July 2024 to 12th July 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company which is scheduled to be held on Friday 12th Day of July 2024 at 12:30 P.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).
|BookCloser
|29 Jan 2024
|17 Feb 2024
|24 Feb 2024
|Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015 the Board decided to close the Register of Members and share transfer books for a period commencing from Saturday, 17th February, 2024 to Friday, 23rd February, 2024 (both days inclusive).
