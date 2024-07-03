iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sunshine Capital Ltd Company Summary

1.18
(-4.07%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:50:00 PM

Sunshine Capital Ltd Summary

Sunshine Capital Ltd was incorporated on 11 July 1994. The company has been registered with Reserve Bank of India as Non Banking Finance Company dated 25th September 1998. The company performs business activities of financial services such as dealing in shares and securities.Initially the Company started operation in trading of sale/purchase of equity shares, investments and ancillary financial services i.e. Loans & Advances. The Company is managed and operated by a strong team of professionals and experienced Board of Directors & promoters and Professionals. The Company itself is led by experienced Managing Director Mr. Surendra Kumar Jain, who has more than 30 years of experience in the field of NBFC & Banking, Commercial Lending, and Merger & Amalgamation and financial sector. The Company utilizes structured finance products to provide cost-effective forms of financing that would not otherwise be readily available to clients, with an emphasis on providing long-term finance and trading solutions.Sunshine Capital Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 Certified Company to enhance customer satisfaction through an effective application of the system, including processes for continual improvement of system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.