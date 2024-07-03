Sunshine Capital Ltd Summary

Sunshine Capital Ltd was incorporated on 11 July 1994. The company has been registered with Reserve Bank of India as Non Banking Finance Company dated 25th September 1998. The company performs business activities of financial services such as dealing in shares and securities.Initially the Company started operation in trading of sale/purchase of equity shares, investments and ancillary financial services i.e. Loans & Advances. The Company is managed and operated by a strong team of professionals and experienced Board of Directors & promoters and Professionals. The Company itself is led by experienced Managing Director Mr. Surendra Kumar Jain, who has more than 30 years of experience in the field of NBFC & Banking, Commercial Lending, and Merger & Amalgamation and financial sector. The Company utilizes structured finance products to provide cost-effective forms of financing that would not otherwise be readily available to clients, with an emphasis on providing long-term finance and trading solutions.Sunshine Capital Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 Certified Company to enhance customer satisfaction through an effective application of the system, including processes for continual improvement of system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement.