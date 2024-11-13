Board Meeting 3 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

Launch of Solar Energy Finance products.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 18 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

1. Entry into Mutual Fund Distribution Business; 2. Fintech Adoption; 3. Business Branding; 4. Exploration of further opportunities.

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

1. Entry into Insurance Broking Business: The Board has decided to move forward with expanding the companys operations into the Insurance Broking business. This move is intended to broaden our range of financial services. By entering the insurance broking sector, the Company seeks to take advantage of the projected growth in Indias insurance industry, expected to be the fastest-growing among G20 countries. This expansion will allow the Company to better serve our clients by offering personalized insurance solutions. 2. Evaluation of Listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE):

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

1. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS The Board of Director have considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. STATEMENT OF DEVIATION OR VARIATION UNDER REGULATION 32 OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 The Board discussed the compliance of Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and is of the view that the same is not applicable to company as the company has not issued any share by way of Public Issue, Right Issue or Preferential Issue, etc.

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Pursuant to regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 46 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014. We would like to inform you that the Company has received the request from M/S VIP Leasing & Finance Private Limited & M/S Virgin Capital Service Private Limited and considered to issue a Duplicate Share Certificate in lieu of the original Share Certificate(s) reported lost/misplaced.

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2024 26 Jun 2024

Disclosure as per regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015.

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Board Approved the Appointment of Mr. Narender (DIN: 10413009) as an Additional Non-Executive & Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. 18th June 2024 a brief profile pursuant to SEBI Circular dated CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 is enclosed as Annexure - A.

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 10 Jun 2024

Board of Directors decision to make the company debt-free the agenda for the meeting includes: 1. To approve the amendments to Loan Agreements. 2. Increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and to make consequent alteration in clause V of Memorandum of Association. 3. To discuss/finalize approval of conversion of loan into equity shares in one or more tranches pursuant to Section 62(3) and other applicable provisions if any of the Companies Act 2013 subject to the approval of shareholders and Stock Exchanges where the Securities of Company are listed. Outcome of Meeting of board of directors pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 17 May 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 27th May 2024, as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Audited financial result year ended 31.03.2024

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

Financial results. Board Meeting to be held on 26/04/2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Board Meeting to be held on 26 Apr 2024 Stands Cancelled

Board Meeting 9 Mar 2024 9 Mar 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held today on 9th March, 2024

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024

Board Meeting scheduled on 14/02/2024 to Consider and Approve the Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter Ended on 31st December 2023. 1.The Board of Director have considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended on 31st December, 2023 2.The Board discussed the compliance of the Statement of Deviation or Variation as per the Regulation 32 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and is of the view that the same is not applicable to company. 3.The Board considered and approved the proposal of raising of fund from 500 Crore to 670 Crore by the way of loan from various corporate entities

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024