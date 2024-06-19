iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sunshine Capital Ltd AGM

1.14
(-2.56%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:20:00 PM

Sunshine Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM12 Jul 202414 Jun 2024
Outcome of Meeting of board of directors pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR Regulations) Annual report of Sunshine Capital Limited for the Finanial Year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.06.2024) The Register of members of Company will remain closed from 06th July 2024 to 12th July 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company which is scheduled to be held on Friday 12th Day of July 2024 at 12:30 P.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/07/2024) Submission of Voting Results under Regulations 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Scrutinizer Report of AGM for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)

Sunshine Capital: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunshine Capital Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.