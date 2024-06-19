Outcome of Meeting of board of directors pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR Regulations) Annual report of Sunshine Capital Limited for the Finanial Year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.06.2024) The Register of members of Company will remain closed from 06th July 2024 to 12th July 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company which is scheduled to be held on Friday 12th Day of July 2024 at 12:30 P.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/07/2024) Submission of Voting Results under Regulations 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Scrutinizer Report of AGM for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)