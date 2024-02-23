Board considered and approved the following: Approval for stock split (sub-division of equity shares) of Companys 1 (One) equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/-each, subject to the approval of shareholders and other approvals as may be required. In this respect the record date shall be decided by the board and will be intimated to exchange. Intimation of fixing record date for sub-division of Face Value and Bonus issue of Equity Shares Revised Intimation for fixing Record date for sub-division of Face value and Bonus Issue of Equity shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.02.2024) revised intimation of record date for split and bonus (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/03/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, SUNSHINE CAPITAL LTD has fixed Record Date fixed for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SUNSHINE CAPITAL LTD (539574) RECORD DATE 08.03.2024 PURPOSE Sub Division of existing Equity Shares from every One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 07/03/2024 DR-734/2023-2024 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE974F01017 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 07/03/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 05.03.2024) In Continuation of Notice No. 20240305-3 dated March 05,2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code SUNSHINE CAPITAL LTD (539574) New ISIN No. INE974F01025 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 07-03-2024 (DR- 734/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.03.2024) Intimation of new ISIN after sub-division of face value of shares from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 1/- (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024)