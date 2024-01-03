Sunsky Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.76
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.77
1.98
0.74
0.38
Net Worth
4.53
1.99
0.75
0.39
Minority Interest
Debt
2.03
1.77
1.13
1.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.56
3.76
1.88
1.54
Fixed Assets
0.25
0.12
0.18
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.02
0
0
Networking Capital
5.34
3.34
1.54
1.06
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.04
3.78
1.89
1.45
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.96
0.97
0.53
0.44
Sundry Creditors
-0.54
-0.58
-0.33
-0.13
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.12
-0.83
-0.55
-0.7
Cash
0.94
0.28
0.15
0.45
Total Assets
6.56
3.76
1.87
1.53
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.