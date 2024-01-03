iifl-logo

Sunsky Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.76

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.77

1.98

0.74

0.38

Net Worth

4.53

1.99

0.75

0.39

Minority Interest

Debt

2.03

1.77

1.13

1.15

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.56

3.76

1.88

1.54

Fixed Assets

0.25

0.12

0.18

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.02

0

0

Networking Capital

5.34

3.34

1.54

1.06

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

4.04

3.78

1.89

1.45

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.96

0.97

0.53

0.44

Sundry Creditors

-0.54

-0.58

-0.33

-0.13

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.12

-0.83

-0.55

-0.7

Cash

0.94

0.28

0.15

0.45

Total Assets

6.56

3.76

1.87

1.53

