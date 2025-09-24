No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.76
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.77
1.98
0.74
0.38
Net Worth
4.53
1.99
0.75
0.39
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
544
|31.89
|41,432.02
|257.71
|1.69
|2,149.53
|162.14
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
458.6
|145.13
|34,276.46
|113.96
|0
|2,127.94
|131.86
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
247.05
|212.97
|27,372.93
|42.66
|0
|138.35
|42.05
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
5,760.4
|56.95
|13,669.43
|46.93
|0.43
|1,441.92
|684.05
Blackbuck Ltd
BLACKBUCK
590
|29.29
|10,652.64
|34.94
|0
|141.04
|68.47
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Akash A Shah
Non Executive Director
Shah Vaibhavi Akash
Independent Director
Akshay Narendra Shah
Independent Director
Rahul Bhogilal Labana
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aashka Patel
T.F-316 I Square Science City,
-Road Sola,
Gujarat - 380060
Tel: +91 97371 66446
Website: http://www.sunskylogistics.com
Email: cs@sunskylogistics.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Sunsky Logistics Ltd
