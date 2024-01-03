Super Iron Foundry Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.5
16.5
16.5
16.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.06
36.12
34.83
33.41
Net Worth
56.56
52.62
51.33
49.86
Minority Interest
Debt
118.63
120.44
125.73
77.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.75
0.75
0.48
0.2
Total Liabilities
175.94
173.81
177.54
127.75
Fixed Assets
56.63
58.22
61.6
54.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.2
0
0
0
Networking Capital
115.37
111.46
112.13
71.16
Inventories
85.64
66.22
70.1
28.08
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
74.91
69.23
47.77
38.11
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.42
11.41
14.47
23.01
Sundry Creditors
-50.55
-29.59
-15.6
-7.46
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.05
-5.81
-4.61
-10.58
Cash
3.71
4.12
3.79
2.11
Total Assets
175.91
173.8
177.52
127.74
