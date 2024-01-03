Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,063.9
|34.73
|51,090.94
|346.04
|0.82
|2,095.94
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,139.05
|28.12
|29,642.53
|206.84
|0.51
|891.81
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
12,368.7
|0
|18,311.58
|8.13
|0
|58.37
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
388.25
|25.58
|14,926.01
|116.12
|1.78
|1,118.93
|140.56
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
684.75
|34.76
|12,535.02
|99.55
|0.29
|952.72
|160.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.