Supernova Advertising Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.32
0.11
0.25
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.03
-0.05
0
Working capital
-10.12
6.15
9.15
Other operating items
Operating
-9.87
6.23
9.35
Capital expenditure
0
-1.94
2.12
Free cash flow
-9.87
4.29
11.47
Equity raised
0.26
0.29
17.17
Investing
0
5.87
-8.04
Financing
17.12
17.12
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.51
27.57
20.6
No Record Found
