Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
10.21
10.21
10.21
10.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.39
0.13
0.04
0.11
Net Worth
10.6
10.34
10.25
10.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
95.65
48.09
5.04
3.61
yoy growth (%)
98.89
852.48
39.66
Raw materials
-74.64
-38.02
0
0
As % of sales
78.03
79.05
0
0
Employee costs
-0.21
-0.22
-0.08
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.32
0.11
0.25
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.03
-0.05
0
Working capital
-10.12
6.15
9.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
98.89
852.48
39.66
Op profit growth
-103.4
-2,970.32
947.01
EBIT growth
167.47
-55.99
2,141.7
Net profit growth
186.8
-55.66
2,298.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Company Secretary
Manish Agarwal
Managing Director & CFO
Vikash Kumar Singh
Additional Director
Uplaksh S. Adlakha
Additional Director
YOGENDRA SOPAN GARJE
306 Kedia Chambers S V Road,
Malad West Opp to Bank Of Baro,
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: 91-22-69997772
Website: http://www.supernovaads.com
Email: info@supernovaads.com
Samhita Complex,
Plot No 13 AB, Saki Naka Andheri(E),
Mumbai-400072
Tel: 91-22-67720300/400
Website: www.shareproservices.com
Email: sharepro@shareproservices.com
